Puanlama
|7G Puanı :
| 0.0/10 (0 oy)
IMDb : 6.9/10 RT : 8.0/10
|Yönetmen :
Fritz Lang
|Yazar/Senaryo :
Zane Grey, Robert Carson
| Oyuncular (Önemli roller):
Robert Young, Randolph Scott, Dean Jagger, Virginia Gilmore, John Carradine, Slim Summerville, Chill Wills, Barton MacLane, Russell Hicks, Victor Kilian, Minor Watson, George Chandler, Chief John Big Tree, Chief Thundercloud, Dick Rich
| Müzik :
David Buttolph
| Görüntü Yönetmeni :
Edward Cronjager, Allen M. Davey
| Yapımcı :
Harry Joe Brown, Darryl F. Zanuck
|Oyuncular (Tam kadro):
Robert Young, Randolph Scott, Dean Jagger, Virginia Gilmore, John Carradine, Slim Summerville, Chill Wills, Barton MacLane, Russell Hicks, Victor Kilian, Minor Watson, George Chandler, Chief John Big Tree, Chief Thundercloud, Dick Rich, Addison Richards, Irving Bacon, C.E. Anderson, Arthur Aylesworth, Hank Bell, Esther Brodelet, Paul E. Burns, Clarence Chorre, Sonny Chorre, Bob Clark, Cliff Clark, Russ Clark, Tommy Coats, Iron Eyes Cody, J.W. Cody, Bahe Denetdeel, Earl Dobbins, Larry Dods, Ralph Dunn, Frank Ellis, John Epper, James Flavin, Francis Ford, Tom B. Forman, Boone Hazlett, Reed Howes, Sid Jordan, Cecil Kellogg, Tom London, Kermit Maynard, Frank McGrath, Charles Middleton, Lucille Miller, Frank Mills, Joe Molina, Merlyn Nelson, Herman Nowlin, Steve O'Brien, George Plues, Clint Sharp, Jay Silverheels, Joe P. Smith, James P. Spencer, Harry Strang, Tony Urchel, Eddy Waller, Ed Warren, Blackie Whiteford
| Diğer Adı :
Zane Grey's Western Union
| Süre :
95 dakika
| Ülke :
ABD
| Dil :
İngilizce / Sioux
| Görüntü :
Renkli
| Ses Sistemi :
Mono
| Yapımcı Firma :
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation