Western Union (1941)
FilmTarihi / Western
Western Union posteri
Kadro
Yönetmen :
Fritz Lang
Yazar/Senaryo :
Zane Grey, Robert Carson
Oyuncular (Önemli roller):
Robert Young, Randolph Scott, Dean Jagger, Virginia Gilmore, John Carradine, Slim Summerville, Chill Wills, Barton MacLane, Russell Hicks, Victor Kilian, Minor Watson, George Chandler, Chief John Big Tree, Chief Thundercloud, Dick Rich
Detaylar
Diğer Adı :
Zane Grey's Western Union
 Süre :
95 dakika
Ülke :
ABD
 Dil :
İngilizce / Sioux
Görüntü :
Renkli
 Ses Sistemi :
Mono
Yapımcı Firma :
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
