|
Üye olsaydınız bu filmi özel listenize kaydedebilir, oy verebilir, yorum yazabilir ve harici bağlantıları görebilirdiniz. Buraya tıklayarak üye olun.
|
Puanlama
|7G Puanı :
|
| 0.0/10 (0 oy)
IMDb : 7.8/10 RT : 8.8/10
|Yönetmen :
Chris Paine
|Yazar/Senaryo :
Chris Paine
| Oyuncular (Önemli roller):
Martin Sheen, Reverend Gadget, Dave Barthmuss, Ed Begley Jr., Jim Boyd, Alec N. Brooks, Alan Cocconi, John R. Dabels, Phyllis Diller, Colette Divine, Tom Everhart, David Freeman, Frank Gaffney, Mel Gibson, Greg Hanssen
| Müzik :
Michael Brook
| Görüntü Yönetmeni :
Thaddeus Wadleigh
| Yapımcı :
Natalie Artin, Jessie Deeter, Dean Devlin, Alex Gibney, Rachel Olschan, Kearie Peak, Marc Roskin, Jason Saville, Jeff Steele, Richard D. Titus, Tavin Marin Titus, Kathy Weiss, Kathy Weiss
|Oyuncular (Tam kadro):
Martin Sheen, Reverend Gadget, Dave Barthmuss, Ed Begley Jr., Jim Boyd, Alec N. Brooks, Alan Cocconi, John R. Dabels, Phyllis Diller, Colette Divine, Tom Everhart, David Freeman, Frank Gaffney, Mel Gibson, Greg Hanssen, Peter Horton, Leslie Kendall, Doug Korthof, Alan C. Lloyd, Alan S. Lowenthal, Edward H. Murphy, Ralph Nader, Dan Neil, Linda Nicholes, Iris Ovshinsky, Stanford R. Ovshinsky, Alexandra Paul, Bill Reinert, Wally Rippel, Paul Roberts, Joseph J. Romm, Paul Scott, Bob Sexton, Chelsea Sexton, Jananne Sharpless, J. Karen Thomas, John R. Wallace, James Woolsey, Bill Wylam, Spencer Abraham, Louis Browning, Kelly Brown, William A. Burke, Larry Burns, George W. Bush, Andrew Card, Jimmy Carter, Dick Cheney, Bill Clinton, Dorene D'Adamo, Eric Garcetti, Al Gore, Robert Goulet, Tom Hanks, Dave Hermance, Huell Howser, Rami Khouri, Ben Knight, Elizabeth Lauber, David Letterman, Matthew R. McKinnon, Chris Paine, Jerry Pohorsky, Ronald Reagan, Condoleezza Rice, Ron Roberts, Karl Rove, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Roger Smith, Sandra Spelliscy, Lesley Stahl, Bill Warf, Alexander Hecht
| Diğer Adı :
¿Quién mató al coche eléctrico?
| Süre :
92 dakika
| Ülke :
ABD
| Dil :
İngilizce
| Gişe hasılatı ($):
1.764.304 (Dünya) / 1.678.874 (ABD)
| Görüntü :
Renkli
| Sınıflandırma :
PG
| Ses Sistemi :
Dolby Digital
| Yapımcı Firma :
Plinyminor, Electric Entertainment, Papercut Films