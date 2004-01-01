Who Killed the Electric Car? (2006)
FilmBelgesel
Who Killed the Electric Car? posteri
Kadro
Yönetmen :
Chris Paine
Yazar/Senaryo :
Chris Paine
Oyuncular (Önemli roller):
Martin Sheen, Reverend Gadget, Dave Barthmuss, Ed Begley Jr., Jim Boyd, Alec N. Brooks, Alan Cocconi, John R. Dabels, Phyllis Diller, Colette Divine, Tom Everhart, David Freeman, Frank Gaffney, Mel Gibson, Greg Hanssen
Detaylar
Diğer Adı :
¿Quién mató al coche eléctrico?
 Süre :
92 dakika
Ülke :
ABD
 Dil :
İngilizce
Gişe hasılatı ($):
1.764.304 (Dünya) / 1.678.874 (ABD)
Görüntü :
Renkli
 Sınıflandırma :
PG
Ses Sistemi :
Dolby Digital
Yapımcı Firma :
Plinyminor, Electric Entertainment, Papercut Films
