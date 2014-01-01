"Salem" (2014)
TV DizisiDram / Bilim Kurgu / Gerilim
Puanlama
7G Puanı :
  • Currently 0.00/10
 0.0/10 (0 oy)
IMDb : 7.8/10   

Kadro
Oyuncular (Önemli roller):
Azure Parsons, Morgana Shaw, Diane Salinger, Shane West, Janet Montgomery, Seth Gabel, Xander Berkeley, Ashley Madekwe, Elise Eberle, Jon Arthur, Christopher Berry, Rebecca Gamble, Tamzin Merchant, Iddo Goldberg, Michael Mulheren, Benjamin Mouton, Brittany Prevot, Joseph Blackstone, Michael Robert Brandon, Alexandra Daniels, Lance Eakright, Thomas Murphy, Ana Parks, Roxy Rebel
Detaylar
Süre :
60 dakika
Ülke :
ABD
Dil :
İngilizce
Görüntü :
Renkli
 Ses Sistemi :
Stereo
