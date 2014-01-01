Electric Slide (2014)
FilmAksiyon / Biyografi / Polisiye
Electric Slide posteri
Kadro
Oyuncular (Önemli roller):
Chloë Sevigny, Patricia Arquette, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jim Sturgess, Isabel Lucas, Christopher Lambert, Constance Wu, Vinessa Shaw, Cortney Palm, Kate Micucci, James Ransone, Kendrick Sampson, Rhys Coiro, Susan Park, Joe Nieves
Detaylar
Diğer Adı :
Assaltos em Cadeia
 Süre :
95 dakika
Ülke :
ABD
 Dil :
İngilizce
Görüntü :
Renkli
