Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
FilmDram / Duygusal
Two Lovers and a Bear posteri
Puanlama
7G Puanı :
  • Currently 0.00/10
 0.0/10 (0 oy)
IMDb : 6.5/10   

Kadro
Oyuncular (Önemli roller):
Dane DeHaan, Tatiana Maslany, Gordon Pinsent, John Ralston, Joel Gagne, Jeffrey R. Smith, Joseph Nakogee, Ash Catherwood, Johnny Issaluk, Chip Chuipka, Donno Mitoma, Yvonne E. Davidson, Phoenix Wilson, Jennifer Soucie, Justin Edward Seale
Detaylar
Diğer Adı :
Un ours et deux amants
 Süre :
96 dakika
Görüntü :
Renkli
